John P. RASMUSSEN

RASMUSSEN, John P.; born in Marlette, MI on August 10, 1931; of Clarkston, MI; passed away on March 22, 2019; age 87; beloved husband/college sweetheart of Anne (Keys) for 62 years; loving father of Paul (Kathy) of Lakeville & Tom (Mary) of Saline; proud and loving grandfather of Adriane, Morgan, Matthew (Emily), Michael & Monica; brother in law of Theda & Larry Lichtenfelt. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Carl & Gretchen and sisters Joan & Nancy. John served in the U.S. Army/National Security Agency during the Korean War. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1957 and retired as an engineer from General Motors in 1987, after 37 years of service. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid restorer of classic cars and tractors. He had his cars and tractors in the Clarkston Parades for nearly fifty years. John was an active member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am at Clarkston United Methodist Church with visiting directly at the church at 10:00 am. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church.

