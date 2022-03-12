John Sheffler, 80

John T. Sheffler, of Clarkston, formerly of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2022 at the age of 80.

Husband of Carol, father of Jill (Doug) Rechsteiner, Jennifer (Ryan) Morris, Kelly (Todd) Philpott, and Jesse (Stephanie) Pinson, grandpa “Papa” of Logan (Amanda) Rechsteiner, Mckenna Rechsteiner, Tyler Philpott, Alec Philpott, Nolan Pinson, Dakota Pinson, and Paytton Pinson, brother of Tom Sheffler and Marta (George) Monroe-Hopkins, and son-in-law of Muriel (late Gary) Pinson.

Preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Dorthy Sheffler.

John enjoyed hunting and restoring cars, especially his 1957 Chevy and 1932 Ford. He appreciated fast cars.

He formerly owned and operated LGI International-Sheffler Manufacturing, Clarkston.

A celebration memorial service with open sharing will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 4 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or an organization of your choice.

