Judith Bates, 81

Judith Kaye Bates, of Clarkston, formerly of White Lake, passed away at home on April 16, 2023 at the age of 81.

Born in Manistee to Keith and Kathrine Ellibee on January 29, 1942.

High school sweetheart/wife of Robert “Bob” for 63 years.

Mother of Lori (Stephen) Evans, Melanie (Scott) Pace, and Brian (Trish Cate) Bates, grandma of Rachel (Wayne) Gonzalez, Kristin (Nathan) Ogg, Jenny Evans, Eric (Jackie) Pace, Meghan (Andrew) Slot, Daniel (Kaitlyn) Pace, Keith Bates, and Kaley Bates, great-grandma “GiGi” of 10, sister of Cheryl (late William) White, and sister-in-law of Michael (Debbie) Bates and Mary (late Robert) Terpstra.

Judy graduated from Clarkston High School in 1960. She worked as a medical assistant, cosmetologist/hairdresser and later as an executive secretary for Williams International and J.L. Hudson. Judy was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church, Waterford.

After retirement, she and Bob enjoyed their home in Loudon, Tenn., and antiquing. She was a talented organ/piano player and singer, having performed in many musicals/plays. She loved attending craft shows.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, April 19 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Lee Zandstra officiating. Private interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or Residential Hospice.

