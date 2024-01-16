Judy Schermerhorn, 71

SCHERMERHORN

Judy Nulu Schermerhorn, of Boyne City, passed away on Jan. 10, 2024, in Petoskey, at the age of 71.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1952, in Detroit and was the daughter of Arthur Raymond and Margaret Helen (Ranta) Nulu.

She grew up in White Pine and graduated from White Pine High School in 1970. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Michigan State University Nursing School in 1975.

On Sept. 7, 1974, at the MSU Alumni Chapel in East Lansing, she married Kent E. Schermerhorn. She worked as a public health nurse for Oakland County where she loved working with children and babies. She was also the resident nurse at Cranbrook School, the private boarding school in Bloomfield Hills.

Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed the outdoors, RV traveling, sailing, skiing, and dogs of any kind.

She is survived by her husband, Kent E. Schermerhorn, DVM of Boyne City, one son, Brent (Tara) Schermerhorn of Grand Haven, two daughters, Becky (Jason) Stoll of Fort Collins, Colo., and Katelyn (Jacob) Dart of Colorado Springs, Colo., one sister, Debbie (Jeff) Mincheff of Marquette, six grandchildren, Porter, Grayson, Gretchen, Tegan, Avery, and Zoey, one sister-in-law, Karen (Bill) Lorne of East Jordan, and one brother-in-law, Randy (Caren) Schermerhorn of Rocklin, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be announced in the future.

Donations may be made to the PKD Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to the Penzien Funeral Homes, Inc., East Jordan.