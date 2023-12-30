Judy Wilson, 85

Judy Ann Wilson, of Clarkston, passed away on Dec. 26, 2023 at the age of 85.

Mother of Kevin Wilson, Bruce (Sandra) Wilson, Gene (Penny) Wilson, and Bonnie (Larry) Scott, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of seven, sister of Dianne Coppedge and Fred Chevalier, and stepsister of David, Sandy, and Mark. Preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Evelyn Chevalier.

Judy was an avid gardener who loved all types of flowers. She also really loved horses. But most importantly she loved her family. She will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held for Judy on Friday, Jan. 5 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends may arrive any time after 9 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Paws of Honor.

