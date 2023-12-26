Karen Stringer, 85

STRINGER

Karen Jill Stringer, of Clarkston, passed away on Dec. 26, 2023 at the age of 85.

She was born July 6, 1938 to Donald and Alma Campbell.

Wife of Wendell for 67 years, and mother of Todd (Dara) Stringer, Gary (Mona) Stringer, Brent (Sarah) Stringer, Mark Stringer, and Scott Stringer. Preceded in death by her son Paul Stringer. Grandma of Jeremy, Christopher, Michael, David (Remy), Hailee, Emily, Matthew, and Katie, great-grandma of Carlee, sister of Jack (Carol) Campbell.

Jill loved children. She founded Clarkston Preschool and taught Sunday School at church. She previously worked as a biller for Dr. Bielak/Family Medicine and Sports Medicine. Jill was an active member of First Congregational Church of Clarkston and enjoyed flower gardening and watching/feeding wild birds. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, Dec. 29 from 4-6 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 9 a.m. Interment with graveside services at Sashabaw Plains Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church of Clarkston, 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston 48348.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.