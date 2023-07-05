Katherine Brennan, 87

Katherine Brennan, of Loudon, Tenn., formerly of Clarkston, passed away on June 28, 2023 at the age of 87.

She was the beloved wife of James Brennan for 66 years, and the loving mother of Michael, Kevin (and wife Patti), Colleen (and husband John Pote), Dan (and wife Judy), and Tim Brennan. She was the cherished grandmother of Kate, Stephanie, Danielle, Erin, Selena, and Maxx.

Katherine dedicated her life to her family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed but her memory will live on forever in the hearts of all those she touched.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.