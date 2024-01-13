Kathleen Johnson, 99

JOHNSON

Kathleen Johnson, who brought joy to countless others for nearly 100 years, died peacefully at home on Jan. 10, 2024, amongst her loved ones, after a five-year bout with cancer.

She was 99.

Mrs. Johnson was always proud of her Greek heritage and family name — Sakorafis — and had the cooking skills and love for family consistent with that tradition. Her parents were prototypical of immigrant newcomers that came to America early in the 20th century. She was born in Detroit in 1924 and grew up speaking Greek at home and English at school. She worked at the Tank Arsenal Plant in Warren after finishing high school.

During World War II, she became pen pals with Chuck Johnson – an Army medic and “friend of a high school friend” whom she had never met, stationed in Italy. In true storybook fashion, immediately after the war when the couple finally met at the Detroit Train Station and embraced for the first time, Kathy knew they were meant to be together — forever. Within a few months, they married and began their life of constant companionship – always fervent in supporting family, community activities and charitable pursuits.

For over seven decades, Mrs. Johnson lived by Maceday Lake in the home she and her husband built by hand with help from their parents in 1948. The couple moved from Warren that year and quickly put down significant roots in the Waterford/Clarkston communities including foundational activities at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Until recent years, Mrs. Johnson was active weekly at the church, a commitment she shared with Deacon Chuck Johnson, her husband of nearly 65 years. In 2010, he preceded her in death, as did her daughter Nancy in 2020.

Kathy’s giving heart shone through everything she did – always the last to sit down (if at all) at a family gathering, taking joy in seeing everyone enjoying themselves. Making sure her bird feeders were always brimming, delighting to see her favorite hummingbirds and cardinals (and even the squirrels) well fed. Greeting everyone, friends and strangers, old and young, with the same openness, warmth, and genuine interest of a beloved family member.

“Kathy” Johnson is survived by David (Mary Anne) Johnson of Rochester Hills. Grandmother of Jennifer (Luke) Charbonneau, Julie (Chris) Dailey, Stephen Johnson, Kelly (Sam Graves) Johnson, and Kevin (Melissa) Johnson. Great-grandmother of Mikayla, Arik, Oakley, and Zach. Great-great grandmother of Raelynn. Many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends who for decades, still affectionately know her as Aunt Kathy.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A 9:30 a.m. visitation period and 10 a.m. funeral mass will take place at Waterford Our Lady of The Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Highway, on Wednesday, Jan. 17 with a spectacular luncheon immediately to follow at 11:30 a.m. A graveside final blessing at 3 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.