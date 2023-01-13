Kim Williams, 70

Kim Andrea Williams, of Hudson, Fla., formerly of Waterford, passed away December 29, 2022 at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born May 4, 1952 in Pontiac to Alfred and Leona Pauline Trainer.

Beloved wife of Damon Williams Sr.

Mother of Kenny Johnson and Craig (Brandi) Johnson, stepmother of David (Cindy) Williams, grandma of Katie, Brenden, and Ryan, sister of Pam (late Dwight) Wehofer, Alfred (late Geri) Trainer, Craig (Cathy) Trainer, Brad Trainer, Drew (Kendra) Trainer, and Erin (Mark) Lynch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her stepsons Damon Williams Jr. and Steven Williams.

Kim graduated from Milford High School in 1970. She went on to enjoy the art of screen printing as well as her time spent as the office administrator for Action Trenching, of Waterford. In addition to her work, Kim cherished her time in northern Michigan especially around the beauty of water, including watersports, fishing, and the ocean wildlife at their home in Florida. Her love for nature did not stop here, as she also took great pride in her gardens.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, January 28, at 3 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.