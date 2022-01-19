Kimberly Quisenberry, 56

Kimberly Ann Quisenberry, of Clarkston, died on January 16, 2022 at the age of 56.

Kimberly was born March 6, 1965 in Pontiac to the late Daniel and Judy (nee: Russell) Burke.

She is survived by her loving husband Timothy John Quisenberry, three children Daniel Olsen, Amy (Mark) Lowe, and Matthew (Erica) Quisenberry, six grandchildren Savannah, Nathan, Lucas, Ariah, Nolan, and Rory. Also survived by three sisters Tonya, Jody, and Sherry, and one brother Scott.

She was member of Harvestland Church and along with her husband did an Outreach Ministry by providing lunches to the poor.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, January 24 at Harvestland Church, 5848 Clintonville Road, Clarkston, with Pastor Pete Freeman officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harvestland Church.

