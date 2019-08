First Congregational Church of Clarkston hosts its 25th annual Labor Day Fair from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, at 5449 Clarkston Road.

It will feature a classic car show, DJ with music, silent auction, dime auction, rummage sale, bake sale, raffles, crafters, antiques, collectibles, food, and games for the kids.

For more information, call 248-394-0200.