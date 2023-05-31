Lambert to headline Ally Community Concert at 2023 Ally Challenge event

Tournament officials have announced that country music superstar and 2022 Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert will headline the sixth annual Ally Community Concert.

The event will take place on the driving range at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Aug. 26, following the second round of competition at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren.

“We know that fans have come to expect top talent at The Ally Challenge and Miranda Lambert and her legendary high-energy hits will cap off an amazing day of entertainment for the whole family,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally. “Her music has entertained audiences for decades and we hope to attract a sell-out crowd to welcome her to Warwick Hills.”

In related news, tickets for the 2023 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren went on sale May 25. The tournament is open to spectators from Thursday (Aug. 24) to Sunday (Aug. 27) and ticket prices start at $10. For a complete listing of ticket options, visit theallychallenge.com.

Access to the Ally Community Concert and Friday’s second annual Concert @17 presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort require the purchase of a valid tournament ticket. Details regarding this year’s Friday concert will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Thanks to the steadfast and enthusiastic support of Ally Financial, Saturday will once again be an epic day at Warwick Hills,” said Erin Stone, the tournament’s director of business development and community engagement. “Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest stars in country music and is sure to thrill fans at the Ally Community Concert.

“Plus, we’re excited to welcome back a full slate of fan destinations and activities throughout tournament week, including the return of The Concert @17.”

The 2023 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will take place the week of Aug. 21-27 at renowned Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.

All three rounds of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will be broadcast on Golf Channel.

Photo: Tyler Conrad