Larena Kovacs, 73

Larena K. Kovacs, of Clarkston, formerly of Pontiac, passed away January 2, 2023 at the age of 73.

Wife of Bert for 51 years.

Mother of Kelly (Victor) Pena, nana of Manuel and Layla Pena, and sister of Brian (Ria) LaBarge and Gina (Kevin) Daniels.

Preceded in death by parents Ramon and Joyce LaBarge.

Rennie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and quilting.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, January 7 at 3 p.m. with a memorial service at 4 p.m. Inurnment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to March of Dimes.

