Laura Key, 49

Laura Jean Key, of Orion, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the age of 49.

She was born in Pontiac on July 24, 1971, the loving daughter of William N. and the late Sandra (Medlin) Kickery Jr.

She is survived by her beloved husband Jeffrey P. Key, whom she married on January 23, 1993 at Shalom Baptist Church in Lake Orion.

Cherished mother of Taylor (Andrew) Clarke, Lauren Key (Austin Moore), Heather Key and Jeffrey Key II, dearest Mimi of Lainey Jean Clarke, who will make her appearance any day, dear sister of Nancy (Robert) Grant and sister-in-law of Kimberly (Barry) Clark and the late James (Tracy) Key, wonderful aunt to Adam, Tabitha (Joseph), Amanda, Joshua, Emily, Zachary (Jordan Edgell) and Austin, niece of Kim (Eric) Austrins and Raymond Ott. Special adopted mother of Jennifer Settle. Survived by many cousins.

Laura graduated from Springfield Christian Academy with the Class of 1989. She later attended Oakland Community College where she received an associate degree in both Nursing and Accounting. She truly loved nursing and brought her love and compassionate care to patients at St. Joseph Mercy-Oakland Hospital and also as a home healthcare nurse.

She was a longstanding member of Dixie Baptist Church in Clarkston.

Laura enjoyed playing in women’s softball leagues, was an avid world traveler, loved raising her exotic chickens and taking care of her cat Aboo.

She was a wonderful and loyal friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 at Dixie Baptist Church (8585 Dixie Hwy). Family will receive friends directly at the church from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 28 and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Pastor Todd Vanaman officiating. Burial will follow at Sashabaw Plains Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the family.

