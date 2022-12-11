Lawrence Wizauer, 74

Lawrence T. Wizauer, of Clarkston, born November 17, 1948 in Port Huron, passed away on December 9, 2022 at home at the age of 74.

Husband of Linda, father of Tina (Casey) Mulder and Jennifer (Pat) Donnelly, Papa of Ryan, Connor, and Marin Donnelly, and Keegan and Emily Mulder.

Preceded in death by his parents Wenzel and Donna Wizauer.

Larry served as a U.S. Marine from 1966-72 in Vietnam. He was a true Patriot, displaying the American flag, wearing patriotic clothing all the time and even naming the softball team he managed “The Patriots.”

He retired as a manager for the Grand Trunk Western/CN Railroad after 44 years. He loved being a Papa to his grandkids. He threw lavish Halloween parties when they were young, he took them on individual vacations, and made adventures for them whenever they were together. He had a great few years playing Division I softball as a pitcher and enjoying pickleball in the Villages and was proud to have known all his friends he made.

His voice and spirit will live on through his family; he was so loved.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

