Lena Johnston, 67

Lena LouAnn Johnston, of Brandon Township, passed away at home on January 2, 2021 at the age of 67.

Wife of Ron, mother of Jeremy (Dawn) Johnston, sister of the late Geraldine Michael, late Dorothy “Dottie” Crusinberry, Margaret “Peggy” (late Burt) Johnson, Ray (Cari) Neubeck and the late Karen Persinger, stepsister of Mae (late Ray) Sutton, like a sister to Sharon (Ricky) Rowden and Sue (Ronald) Patterson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law of Daniel (Adrian) Johnston, Matthew (Kathy) Johnston, John (late Rhonda) Johnston, Joanne (Eddie) Brown, Bill (Linda) Johnston, Margaret (Don) MacDonald, Roy Johnston and the late Karen Neubeck, and her grand-dogs Buddy and Cooper.

Lena volunteered at Lighthouse of Clarkston and loved to travel.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, January 8 from 4-8 p.m. (25 people at a time/face masks required). Funeral mass Saturday, January 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visiting directly at the church after 10:30 a.m. Inurnment at Christian Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse of Clarkston or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.