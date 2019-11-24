Leonard P. MATUSKO

MATUSKO, Leonard P.; of Clarkston formerly of Detroit; passed away Nov. 21, 2019; age 75; husband of Cynthia for 49 yrs.; brother of Ed (Jean) Matusko; uncle of Elise Matusko and Lauren (George) Walsh; brother in law of Illene Lipski. Len served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and retired from KUKA as a tool designer supervisor. He will be missed by his Irish Terriers: Maxter & Maizy. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday, November 25th 3:00pm-8:00pm with a scripture service (time pending). Funeral Mass Tuesday, November 26th @ 11:00am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10:00am. Private interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Manresa Jesuit Retreat House or Boys Town. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
