LESLIE R. HYDE

HYDE, LESLIE R. of Clarkston, went home to be with his Savior, our Lord Jesus Christ on November 9, 2019 at 91 years of age. Beloved husband of Ethelyn “Lyn” for 67 years; proud father of Alan (Carol) Hyde, Nancy (Tom) Hyde, Stephen (Mary) Hyde, and Carol; grandfather of 9; great grandfather of 9. He was preceded in home-going by daughter Carol. Leslie was a Child Supervisor for the Oakland County Juvenile Court and later served on the administrative staff of William Tyndale College. He was a member of Waterford Community Church for more than half a century and served there as an elder and adult bible teacher. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11 AM at Waterford Community Church, 3900 Airport Rd, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.