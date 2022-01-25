Letter to the Editor: Give our kids the gift of reading

Dear Editor,

As the president of the Rotary Club of Clarkston, I’m excited to announce that the Rotary Club of Clarkston is sponsoring a Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for Clarkston!

This initiative allows each child from ages 0-55 to register for a FREE book each month in the three zip codes of Clarkston: 48346, 48347, and 48348.

Each year, the president of the Rotary Club of Clarkston along with its members decide on a “president project.” These projects aim to give back to the community in unique ways and are something the club takes great pride in.

Past projects have included assisting Lighthouse with transportation and a storage shed, Christmas lights for downtown Clarkston, and many, many others.

During the early stages of COVID, while meeting virtually, the members of the Rotary Club of Clarkston came up with the idea of sponsoring the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for the children in the local community. While I’m proud to call this my presidential project, it was and will continue to be an effort by every member of our club as well as our community to ensure every child is able to enjoy this program to the fullest extent possible.

Want to help support this wonderful community endeavor?

We greatly appreciate anyone wanting to donate to ensure ALL kids in our community are able to receive a FREE book each month. To continue this project for years to come, we need a total of $40,000-plus a year. With enough support, we hope to add additional zip codes of our neighboring communities to help enrich the lives of even more children.

Follow this link to donate: donate.imaginationlibrary.com/#us-MICLARKSTON

Thank you,

Matt Senter, President

Rotary Club of Clarkston