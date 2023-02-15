Letter to the Editor: Government priorities

One cannot say Democrats are not organized.

A letter run on these pages two weeks ago mimicked Biden’s State of the Union presentation so well; you could suppose the letter writer had been provided an advance copy! Her remarks were filled with the same mischaracterizations as his speech.

Government, particularly the federal government, has gone amok. With the help of mega media, corporate collusion, and big tech illusionists, America’s middle class is being crushed.

None of her assertions ring true to working Americans who are being fleeced to pay for protecting other country’s borders and fighting wars to protect criminal enterprises abroad. Calumnies against the thinking will not solve these problems, citizen politicians must. Perhaps look to Lansing where the governor is working to enrich the Chinese Communists with $700 million outside Big Rapids, that you might build infrastructure for their new factory.

Meanwhile, here in Clarkston, driving your car under an I-75 overpass might find broken concrete chunks falling through your windshield.

Government today has totally misplaced priorities and your freedom is not on that list. Taxation is still theft. Not controlling it is more than a fool’s errand; it will be fatal to our unique American liberty. Search for truth behind the noise, disdain the lies. Our future deserves that. Fiscal madness is not ‘sustainable.’

When someone starts a sentence with, ‘We all know,’ grab your wallet, while you still have one.

Most sincerely,

Rob Namowicz

Clarkston