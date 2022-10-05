Letter to the Editor: More L-O-V-E at C-C-S

I support Amanda Love for Clarkston School Board because she has the passion and values to do what is right for our kids.

When I met Amanda back in January and learned about her experiences as a mother of a child with special needs and three little ones, I was impressed with her strength. I had so much confidence in her leadership abilities that I encouraged Amanda to get involved and run for school board.

Amanda is smart and convicted so she won’t cower to the left’s agenda. She cares about our nation’s children, those currently in school and the next generations to come. A fresh perspective is what the Clarkston School Board needs.

Time for change. Time for LOVE.

Terri Nallamothu

Independence Township