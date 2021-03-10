Letter to the Editor: Not a fan of Rep. Slotkin

Dear Editor,

Our representative, Elisa Slotkin, along with six other Michigan federal representatives, voted in favor of the H.R. 1 “For the People Act.”

With this, Representative Slotkin is taking away power from us in Michigan to determine how to run our elections.

This indicates that Representative Slotkin does not think the people of Michigan are capable of determining how to run our own elections. And, no, the people in Washington DC from other states do not know better than us. This act is not “for the people.” This is for the federal bureaucracy.

Representative Slotkin, you get us to vote for you, but then you vote against us.

Very disappointing.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey Schmidt

Clarkston