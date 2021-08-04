Letter to the Editor: Not happy with our Republicans

Dear Editor,

Pure Michigan.

The Republican Party has held the majority in our state legislature for the last 11 years and 19 of the last 23.

Is this the result of good policy or gerrymandering? They continue to blame the governor and her administration for all of our problems.

In my opinion, the Republican Party has failed miserably and is incapable of governing.

I would like to vote for both parties, but I can’t trust the GOP in my state.

The GOP wants to suppress the vote with new laws because they can’t gerrymander certain offices like governor, secretary of state, attorney general and U.S. senators.

The Michigan GOP is selfish and lousy at their jobs.

Pure Michigan? Pure Madness.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Moore

Davisburg