Letter to the Editor: Please endorse our City Council

Dear Editor,

The city election is Nov. 3. This is a great time for you to thank your current city council for their service by voting for them.

As mayor, I would like to encourage all of you who have not yet voted to make your way to the polls or complete and submit your absentee ballot.

Your city council members serve long hours for you. They are not high-priced politicians; they are your neighbors who, with little remuneration ($25/meeting) diligently ponder issues affecting your family home and environment. They support our businesses, especially in hard times. There is not one council member who takes his or her responsibility lightly. So it’s a good thing, especially at election time; they may be running opposed or uncontested, to express your appreciation by checking their non-partisan box on the ballot.

Please remember, 28 years ago we chose self-government as a 1/2 square mile city, rather than being lost in a 36 square mile township. (All townships are 36 square miles.) Our council members, elected by us, serve to preserve that self-determination as the City of the Village of Clarkston, the smallest city in the state of Michigan. In this presidential election year, it may be hard to remember issues closest to our hearts are decided in our small city.

But not all our citizens understand or appreciate the unique privileges and protections we acquired in 1992 when our village became a city. I was a young village council member at that time, not understanding the protection of City-hood as much as I do today. Watching peoples’ behavior over time, I have learned to ask, “Why?” Motives are everything. When the why is clear, then you understand the “What.”

I am just a little smarter than I was back then. I didn’t understand there are people who want to steal our city treasures, our name, our property and our brand. They spin stories and tell half-truths (lies) for personal gain, perhaps money or prestige. They talk endlessly on social media.

Your current city council has lived in Clarkston over 190 years collectively and served you on city council over 35 years. They have learned to sort out motivations, obvious or hidden agendas. They have learned the wisdom of asking, “Why,” especially in times of great controversy, disputes, lawsuits and the like. They have thought a lot about these things and have well formulated plans to protect our city. Please don’t take them for granted. Attend a council meeting, even a virtual one these days. Make a public comment, in a council meeting, not on social media. Listen and hear your city council discuss issues important to you. Honor their wisdom and service. Endorse them with your vote. It matters a lot to them.

Someday, you may want to serve beside them.

Sincerely,

Eric Haven

Mayor, City of the Village of Clarkston