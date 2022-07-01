Letter to the Editor: Previous DEI letter not valid

Dear Editor,

I feel compelled to respond to the letter to the editor in the week Clarkston News (June 15) regarding diversity and exclusion.

Besides criticizing the previous writer and Oakland County’s Diversity and Inclusion consultant, the writer offers no research of his own. And he completely ignores the reason schools need diversity and inclusion programs. So let me offer the following:

There is systemic racism in the country. There’s plenty of evidence that many of our institutions were built to help white people succeed. Disparities exist in police killings, COVID-19 health outcomes, real estate (which affects generational wealth), health care (particularly maternity outcomes for Black moms) and education. Studies back this up.

Here are some examples. I’ve included links to articles and websites so you can read for yourself. If you’re going to criticize diversity and inclusion efforts, at least know your facts.

Redlining still exists in neighborhoods. Washington Post, March 28, 2018

Redlining was banned 50 years ago. It’s still hurting minorities today. – The Washington Post )

“Racial discrimination in mortgage lending in the 1930s shaped the demographic and wealth patterns of American communities today, a new study shows, with 3 out of 4 neighborhoods “redlined” on government maps 80 years ago continuing to struggle economically.”

And this from the New York Times; Nov. 18, 2019

What Happens When Black People Search for Suburban Homes – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

“An undercover investigation on Long Island found that real estate agents treated people of color unequally 40%of the time.”

Discrimination in banking

Your Bank Is a White Supremacist (theroot.com)

“A New America study on America’s personal-banking industry revealed that small community banks routinely charge significantly higher fees to people who live in black neighborhoods.

We need to teach accurate history to our students if we’re to hope for a better future.

Respectfully,

Cindy Palese

Independence Township