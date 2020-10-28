Letter to the Editor: Showing support for Slotkin

Dear Editor,

This summer, I canvassed neighborhoods in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti to turn out the vote, and one thing I heard over and over was that people were uninspired.

They told me that the politicians in power wouldn’t care, that they would listen to their donors and party leaders over the voices of their voters.

But in Clarkston, that’s simply not the case.

We are represented in Congress by Elissa Slotkin, and while she will appear as a Democrat on this year’s ballot, she has represented all of her constituents, regardless of which party they are affiliated with.

In Congress, Congresswoman Slotkin has done so much more than just listen to party leaders. She has served as an independent voice not only for Michigan, but for Clarkston as well. And she has been one of the leading bipartisan figures in the House of Representatives, working across the aisle in many cases to come to solutions that party leaders have failed to negotiate on.

I count myself lucky to be represented in Congress by Elissa Slotkin, someone who listens to my voice instead of the party leaders and strategists. I will be voting this November to keep it that way.

Sincerely,

Alexander Gavulic

Independence Township