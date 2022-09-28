Letter to the Editor: Thanks for art show

It truly takes a village to make Art in the Village possible every September, and this year’s event was no exception.

Our 50th annual show was one of the largest in recent history, and it was great to see Depot Park filled with so many people who have made it a free and family-friendly autumn tradition.

Art in the Village is the Clarkston Community Historical Society’s (CCHS) primary fundraiser, and its proceeds support the Clarkston Heritage Museum and other community projects, such as the educational markers throughout the city and school programs.

On behalf of the CCHS Board of Directors, I want to thank everyone who played a role in making the show such a success, especially:

• Our artists, small businesses and food vendors.

• The City of the Village of Clarkston, including superheroes Jimi Turner and Carson Danis from the Department of Public Works.

• TNR for dumpster service.

• Boy Scout Troop #722 for park cleanup.

• Diehl’s Cider Mill for delivering the cider and doughnuts.

• Diane Clark for coordinating our incredible army of volunteers.

• Yellow Dog Marketplace for being our 2022 sponsor.

• Vista Springs for transporting our artists and vendors.

• Don’s Lil Johns for our porta-johns and wash stations.

• Members of the community who came out to shop and dine.

• And, of course, Mother Nature for two days of spectacular weather.

We hope you’ll mark your calendars for our next Art in the Village, which is Sept. 15-16, 2023.

Jonathan Smith

CCHS Board President