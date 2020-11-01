Letter to the Editor: Won’t stand for Governor’s sign

Dear Editor,

During the Governor’s recent interview on “Meet the Press,” she had a sign that said “86 45” visible to the public.

According to Cassell’s Dictionary of Slang and other slang dictionaries, the meaning expanded in the U.S. during the 1970s to also mean “to kill, to murder; to execute.”

The Governor made a joke about it and said it was only a restaurant term and apparently President Trump never worked in a restaurant.

Due to the alleged plot to kidnap the Governor, she should totally be aware of the dangers of making any statements that could easily be interpreted to mean to assassinate President Trump.

Instead of making a joke about it the Governor should apologize to President Trump and make a serious statement to the public that she was wrong to have such a sign viewable to the public.

Sincerely,

Tom Breneiser

Clarkston