Linda K. DONKERBROOK

DONKERBROOK, Linda K.; of Waterford; passed away February 27, 2020; age 73; wife of Jack for 50 years; mother of Carrie (Matthew) Armstrong Reid, Shannon Donkerbrook & Alissa (Christopher) Jenema; grandma “mema” of Nicole Villarreal, Gavin Reid, Allison Reid, Morgan Reid & Gillian Jenema; best friend of Beverly Felice. Linda graduated from Pontiac Northern High School & worked as an office manager in the medical field. She loved her Scottie, Maggie May. Memorial Service Sunday, March 8th at 12:30pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30am. Memorials may be made to American Heart Assn or St. Jude Children’s Research Hosptial. www.wintfuneralhome.com