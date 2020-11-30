Local company kicks off giving campaign

In a year when nonprofits have been hit hard by a drop in giving, Clarkston-based Chase Plastics has announced its annual holiday giving card campaign.

Now in its fifth year, the effort is a tradition that provides the opportunity to nominate a charitable organization to receive a $1,000 donation.

“Supporting these nonprofits is our way of thanking them for all that they do,” said Chase Plastics President Kevin Chase. “It’s a way to connect with others and positively impact our community. Seeing our industry come together to help others around the country is inspiring.”

Visit chaseplastics.com/giving to nominate your favorite charity now through December 15.

The selected charity(ies) will be announced on chaseplastics.com and their social media pages on December 22.

Since the giving card campaign launch in 2016, a total of $19,500 has been donated.

“There are so many deserving charities that need support this year now more than ever.” Chase Plastics Advertising and Marketing Manager Sherry Cudd said. “We’re fortunate to be in a position where we can use our resources and the influence of our social network to help make a difference and thank those who do so much for others all year long.”

Chase Plastics, formed in 1992, is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 26,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from leading manufacturers and global suppliers.