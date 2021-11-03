Local purse theft story brings merciful ending

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

An 80-year-old Chicago woman shopping at the Kroger on Sashabaw Road in Independence Township on Sunday, October 24, had her purse and $100 snatched by a 63-year-old Independence Township woman.

After pictures of the women circulated on social media, she returned the $100 with a written apology, leading the victim to refuse to press charges.

The culprit called Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives last Tuesday night a short time after surveillance video clearly identified her as having taken the victim’s purse was released to the media.

Several other tips were called in.

“The victim is grateful to the Sheriff’s Office for resolving this matter,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “She didn’t want to press charges and simply wanted to move on after the culprit apologized and returned the stolen money. While I am saddened this individual won’t face full responsibility for her intentional act, I appreciate the public‘s attention which I am sure is why the perpetrator decided to turn herself in.”

After shopping, the victim placed her purse on a window ledge in the Kroger vestibule, waited for her daughter, and then took her groceries to the car. The victim, who is from Chicago but is staying with her daughter in Springfield Township, realized minutes later she had forgotten her purse. Her daughter went to retrieve it, only to find it was gone.

Store surveillance video captured the thief entering the store, eyeballing the bag, and grab it. She was later seen entering a bathroom with the bag and leaving several minutes later without it. The bag was found in the bathroom, minus the $100.

The suspect met with a detective and admitted taking the purse but initially claimed she left it at customer service.

She later conceded taking the money. She said she has a prior retail fraud conviction in 2019 in Troy and was also arrested for retail fraud 25 years ago.

Officials from the Sashabaw Road Kroger said the thief is permanently banned from shopping at the location.