Local wants to help with homelessness in Clarkston

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Beverly Weddle is a lifelong Clarkston resident and simply wants to make a difference in the community.

During this time of year, she’s hoping that difference goes a long way towards helping the area’s homeless.

“I started a group on Facebook originally calling it ‘Blessing the Homeless of Clarkston MI’ after an encounter at work with a homeless person with the idea of maybe filling ten backpacks with essentials and giving to people in Clarkston,” said Weddle. “We are now filling more than 35 and still growing.

A very nice woman in Ortonville joined the group and was very supportive with many donations from the beginning.

She told me her son had passed away a year ago at the age of 32, before his time, and that he was very passionate about the homeless and those in need. She kept referring to me as ‘Adam’s angel’ because she was trying to think of a way to help the homeless and found my posting about the group.

“I decided to rename the group in his memory to ‘Adam’s Angels Blessing the Homeless.’”

The group can be found online at facebook.com/groups/349624622825727/?ref=share.

Weddle added she has not been able to find a place in Clarkston that helps the homeless.

She also is hoping a business will step forward and offer a space for a donation box.

“Homelessness not only means sleeping outside under a tree but also going from a friend’s house to another, couch surfing or staying in your car,” Weddle said. “There are many reasons, especially this year. It could be loss of income causing a person to lose their home, mental illness, or drug abuse. We both believed we can help make life a little easier by providing some essentials to help.”

Each backpack has many items, including snack foods, toiletries, first aid, hand and foot warmers, hat, gloves, socks, paperback book, mini flashlight and even a blanket or throw.

“We hope to continue this through the winter and longer if possible, with the plan to do it every winter,” said Weddle. “The support so far has been overwhelming and wonderful in sending backpacks to people in the Lapeer, Royal Oak, Burton and Goodrich areas.”

Donations can be dropped off at Hill Building and Floral, 457 Mill Street, Ortonville or at 5618 Northcrest Crossing, Clarkston. They can also be ordered from Amazon and shipped to either of those addresses.

Items needed for the backpacks include backpacks, reusable cups/mugs for hot beverages or soup, winter hats, gloves, scarves, socks – men’s and women’s, instant oatmeal packets, maxi pads, tampons, prepacked packets of silverware, makeup bags or small bags for tampons, trail mix, mouthwash – travel size, notepads, pens, Band aids or mini first aid kits, shaving cream, razors, Kleenex, mini flashlights, batteries, dental floss, shampoo, hand-held can opener, soap, soap boxes for bar soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toothbrush holder, hand and foot warmers, nail clippers, Advil – travel size, antibiotic cream, Q-tips, deodorant, Crystal Light, Mio, tuna snack packs, granola bars, cracker snacks, applesauce, Vienna sausages, bottled water (case of small bottles), combs, brushes, lip balm, hand sanitizer or wipes, pudding, cough drops, mints, clean blankets/throws CLEAN – basic throw size or twin-size, instant coffee packets and Hefty or Ziploc gallon-size bags.

Gift cars are also needed and can be for McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s.

“We are a nonprofit right now, but who knows what the future holds,” Weddle said.

Weddle can be reached by email at beverlyweddle3@gmail.com or 248-895-1994.