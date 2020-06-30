Locals OK after crash

Officers and the Brandon Fire Department were dispatched to the area of S. Ortonville Road and Wiedemann for a traffic accident, June 27.

A Chevrolet Express van was traveling southbound on Ortonville when it crossed the center line and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup towing a trailer.

The driver, a 30-year-old Ortonville woman, and passenger in the van, a 36-year-old Groveland Township man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Drug use is believed to be a factor in the accident.

The occupants of the Silverado, a 32-year-old Davisburg man and a 19-year-old Clarkston man, were not injured and refused medical treatment on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Matt Mackinder