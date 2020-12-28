Lois Grogan, 56

Lois A. (Barney) Grogan, of Clarkston, died peacefully on December 26, 2020 at the age of 56.

Loving wife of Edmund, beloved mother of Jennifer, Joshua and the late Jeremy, step-daughter of Joan Barney, sister of Steve Barney.

She is predeceased by her parents Donald Barney and Joanne (Robert) Wilt.

Lois was born on July 26, 1964 in Point Pleasant, WV. She graduated in 1983 from Willard High School in Ohio. She married Edmund Grogan in 1986.

A family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. A private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford.

