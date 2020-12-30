Looking back on spring, summer in C-Town

May 13

Whitmer: Stay home until May 28: Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-77, extending Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to May 28. The order allowed manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan’s Big 3 auto companies to resume work on May 11.

‘Journalism lifer’ Mackinder named new Clarkston News editor: As The Clarkston News slowly got back to its normal business operations, there was a change as Matt Mackinder, staff writer since Feb. 2019, took over as editor after Phil Custodio relocated to Alabama.

Farewell after many years with CNews: Phil Custodio bid goodbye to CNews’ readers after 14 years as editor in his final column.

May 20

Area women honored with 100th birthday celebrations: Esther Armstrong and Madelyn Stobbe hit the century mark and each were honored with drive-by birthday celebrations.

Clarkston students helping out local hospital units: Jonah and Joshua Robbins were using their 3-D printer to create parts for ventilators, which they donated to local hospitals.

Local businesses open, back serving: As Michigan slowly started to reopen its economy, several area businesses wanted the public know their plans moving forward.

May 27

Construction grads: The Clarkston Construction Technology Program was graduating their first senior class with 28 seniors in the program. Ten were planning to pursue a degree in Construction Management at Ferris State University or Northern Michigan University. Seven were going to a trade school and six were planning on entering the construction workforce.

June 3

Clarkston dentist offices open, cleaner than ever: As dental, medical and veterinary offices began reopening to non-emergency care to patients, Sherry Regiani from Regiani Holistic Dental Center, wanted to put fears at ease. “A dental office is cleaner than anyplace you could ever go and that was even before COVID,” she explained.

Schools facing ‘period of belt tightening’: During the May 18 Board of Education meeting, Executive Director of Business Services Mary Beth Rogers presented the potential financial implications of an expected decline in state funding on the school district due to the COVID-19 crisis with a potential decrease of $650-700 per pupil in 2019-2020 as well as 2020-2021 for a total of $11.2 million for two years.

‘Mayor of Whippleville’ celebrates 92: Like most celebrating birthdays during 2020, Jim Gates celebrated as area residents wished him well wishes in a drive-by parade by his residence on Whipple Lake.

June 10

Peacefully seeking justice, equality: Alex Martinez moved away from Clarkston when he was ten years old and left town with sour feelings. He returned, in what some saw as an impactful way, as he organized a protest in town against racism.

High school students receive final ’19-20 Ovations: Sutton Foster Ovation Award nominees Clarkston High School students Maryn McConnell and Quinton Muhleck competed virtually for the event as they reprised roles from the CHS Drama Club’s production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Mask maker giving back to local community groups: Lisa Kemp worked for 35 years as a healthcare supervisor, but even after she retired from Michigan Medicine she continued to provide care. She had been making masks since March and donating them to individuals and local organizations.

June 17

Hats off to the Clarkston Class of 2020: The 2019-2020 school year for the Clarkston High School senior class was anything but normal, especially from the middle of March up to graduation. But the 600-plus students in the Class of 2020 enjoyed a graduation ceremony in front of Wolve Stadium and a unique commencement cruise through the streets of Clarkston.

Elementary student hailed as ‘little hero’ in drowning rescue: Bentley Garcia was playing in the water at Holly Recreation Area when he noticed a little girl went to far in the water and was struggling. He picked her up and got her to shore. Then, he noticed two boys struggling as well and got his mom and her two friends.

June 24

Meisner’s comments irk L. Brooks Patterson’s daughter: Springfield Township resident Mary Patterson Warner wrote a letter critizing Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner. Meisner was asked during a Zoom debate regarding the Oakland County Executive position on his thoughts of the former executive, the late L. Brooks Patterson, Warner’s father.

Village reopening: Regular business operations resumed at the Clarkston city office. For purpose of social distancing, residents and visitors were asked to use the 24-hour drop box whenever possible.

Longtime Clarkston staffer Pambid calling it a career: Billie Pambid spent 30 years with Clarkston Community Schools in a variety of roles during her professional career. With the end of the 2019-2020 school year, came Pambid’s retirement, something she had decided on over a year prior.

July 1

Churches opening across town, safety precautions now in place: Churches all across Michigan are planning ways to safely resume in-person services after livestream and Zoom adaptations including right here in Clarkston. An obstacle faced within the church community was the separation of the family and personal feeling that went along with the weekly services.

Clarkston parks safely reopen for public access, part of ‘new normal:’ As part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stages of opening back up the state of Michigan, community parks are now open. The Clarkston area is home to people of various ages, including young children.

Is downtown Main Street traffic too dangerous?: If you’ve ever been on Main Street in downtown Clarkston, you’ll notice the sights, the smells … and the heavy truck traffic. City officials want to see if something can be done to alleviate what some call a problem.

July 8

New city council members: With the recent resignations of councilpersons David Marsh and Scott Reynolds, Ed Bonser and Gary Casey were unanimously approved at the June 22 council meeting.

Clarkston couple faces jail after gun incident: An incident during a night out getting dinner at a local restaurant wound up with two Clarkston residents being charged with a felony that could see them do four years behind bars. Jillian Deanne Wuestenberg, 32, and her husband, Eric Peter Wuestenberg, 42, were both arraigned last week at 52-3 District Court.

Proposed Waldon Village development has questions: The proposed development at Waldon and Walters roads was back in front of the Independence Township Planning Commission at the July 9 meeting. The proposed 68-acre development’s name has changed to Waldon Village.