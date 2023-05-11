Lowell Connon, 80

Lowell Thomas Connon, of Clarkston, went home to be with his Lord on May 10, 2023, at the age of 80.

Dear husband of 36 years to Diane.

Beloved father of Kimberly Spears, Lowell Kevin (Rachelle) Connon, and Tracey Schlak, father-in-law of Debi Clair-Schlak, and loving grandpa of Brandon (Chelsea) Morrison, Charles (Enza) Morrison, Cody Spears, Olivia Schlak, Madalyne (Connor) Brazeau, Mitchell Connon, and Meredith Connon, great-grandpa of many, and dear brother of Bruce (Midge) Connon and Samuel (Barbara) Connon.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, son Curtis Schlak, grandson Jon Morrison, and son-in-law Steve Spears.

Lowell worked as an electrician for General Motors for 44 years until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, traveling, snowmobiling, and hunting. Lowell was known for his “gift of gab,” rarely meeting a stranger.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Friday, May 19, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection Episcopal, 6490 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, with visiting starting at 10 a.m. Private burial in Hillman Rest Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be to be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or to HDSA Michigan Chapter-Huntington’s Disease Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.