Lynda Stumpf, 75

Lynda Marcia Stumpf, of Clarkston, passed away on July 10, 2023 at the age of 75.

Loving mother of Cheri (Alan) Cohoon, Nicholas (Alison) Stumpf, and Colleen (Adam) Wever. Proud grandmother of Jack, Claire, and Oliver Stumpf, and Marissa, Kayla and Adam Wever. Dearest sister of Lee McNew. Special friend to Wendy Kibat and Kathy Dahlstrom.

Preceded in death by her parents Donald and Gloria Hayes and her granddaughter, Ella Cohoon.

Lynda grew up with the love of water skiing, playing tennis and cross-country skiing. She spent most of her time doing those activities on Lake Angelus where her parents Gloria and Donald Hayes resided along with her sister.

Lynda graduated from Kimball High School in Royal Oak. She was a cheer captain.

Her family owned the Clarkston Café and that is where Lynda spent many years as a manager. She really loved her time at the Café. Lynda was also the dining room manager at Oakhurst Country Club.

Family traditions were very important to Lynda such as the family trips to Frankenmuth every year in the fall. At Christmas time, she enjoyed eating at the Hunter House and Christmas shopping in Birmingham with her three children.

Lynda loved singing. When her three children were babies, she wrote songs for each of them and would sing to them at bedtime. She also loved singing to her grandchildren, “That Moonglow Gave Me You,” a Rod Stewart song.

She had a great passion for politics and enjoyed going to rallies and volunteering. She passed that passion on to her children. The Methodist Church and God were an important part of her life. Lynda spent time researching family history and had connected with family members in England. She discovered important information that can be passed on to the younger generation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to be put towards a marker at Lakeview Cemetery.

Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.