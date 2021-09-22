Marc Kamp, 60

Dr. Marc R. Kamp, of Clarkston, passed away February 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with dementia/Pick’s Disease at the age of 60.

Husband of Jeanne, father of Kramer, Kendall, and Kaiden, and brother of Gregg (Pam) Kamp.

Marc enjoyed running and biking outdoors whenever he could get the chance. He was an avid U of M fan and was proud of his Wolverine alumni status.

He was a graduate of Washington University Dental School in St. Louis and loved his profession.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service was delayed. A celebration of life service will now be held at the Lakeview Pavilion at Independence Oaks County Park in Clarkston on October 10, 2021 at noon. The family invites all who knew Marc to join them.