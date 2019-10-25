Marian Arlene Kaul Lessard, died October 17, 2019, after complications from a stroke earlier in the year. Marian was 96 years old and a former resident of Clarkston, Michigan, East Jordan, Michigan, and Marco Island, Florida. Marian was born in Pontiac, Michigan on January 27, 1923, to Earl Frederick Kaul and Elsie Christina Larson Kaul.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Louis William Lessard, Sr., her daughter Judith Lynne Lessard, her parents Elsie and Earl Kaul, and her brothers and sisters-in-law Vernell Kaul (LaVonne) and Joseph Kaul (Virginia).

Marian is survived by her daughter Catherine Lessard Virskus (Vytautas), sons Dr. Louis W. Lessard (Alicia) and Dr. Joseph G. Lessard (Kathy), 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Beautiful, classy, and talented, Marian was part of the “greatest generation.” A classically trained soprano, she sang in many choirs and performances over the years including Our Lady of the Lakes Choir in Waterford, Michigan and San Marco Catholic Church Choir on Marco Island, Florida; and made an early recording of sacred music in the 1940s. She was part of the “Arsenal of Democracy;” she and her parents Elsie and Earl closed up their home in Pontiac and moved to Cleveland during the war years to work in one of the B-29 Bomber plants. Marian wanted to volunteer to serve in the military, but her parents begged her not to since both of their sons were already serving.

Following the war, she and her parents returned to live in Pontiac, where one evening, at Rips Restaurant in Waterford, Louie Lessard saw her across the room and asked a friend to introduce him. They married in 1947. Marian and Louie worked hard in the post-war years to build their own house in Clarkston and raise four children. Besides all of the normal challenges of taking care of a home before modern conveniences, Marian saved money by sewing many of the family’s clothes and knitting sweaters and other items. Every family member eventually had their own hand knit Christmas stockings including all of the grandchildren and their spouses. Her grandchildren all received hand knit afghans when graduating from high school.

When her children started college, Marian went to work in the Independence Township Clerk’s office to help pay college costs. Originally hired by Howard Altman, Marian worked as Deputy Clerk for 14 years serving under 8 Clerks. Having paid cash for everything and saved religiously for their retirement, Marian and Louie enjoyed the fruits of their labor after all their children graduated from college. They enjoyed many winters in their condo on Marco Island and summers in the family cottage on Lake Charlevoix. They made many trips overseas including Europe, Korea, and Hong Kong. They loved going to the opera and other musical performances and enjoyed time with their many friends on golf outings, dinners out, and other social gatherings. But above all else, Marian loved her four children, 10 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Time with them and her extended family was what she cherished most. She lived a long and good life—and yet it’s never long enough. We all loved you Mom and Grandma—and will miss you.

Interment will be at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lansing, Stoneleigh Residence, 3186 Pine Tree Road, Lansing, MI 48911 or St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Charities, 2800 W. Willow St., Lansing MI 48917.

The family is constructing a “Memories of Marian” book to leave for future generations. They would be grateful for notes from friends and family with any favorite memories they may have of Marian. Notes can be addressed to Cathy Virskus at PO 381, Okemos, MI 48805.