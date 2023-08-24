Marilyn Bidinger, 82

BIDINGER

Marilyn Clarice Bidinger passed away Aug. 20, 2023 at the age of 82.

Marilyn held careers as an elementary school teacher (and chef).

Mother of Tandy Gayle Bidinger of Haslett. Grandmother of Kyle Nelson Pentecost, Taryn Mariah Reilly, Breanna Claire Reilly, and Destiny Rose Bidinger. Great-grandmother of Ronan Shane Reilly. Sister of Victor (the late Sue) Koponen. Former spouse of Bernard A. Bidinger. Childhood best friend of Donna Bertell.

Preceded in death by parents Melfred Koponen and Clarice (née Kummer), late son Michael Steven Bidinger, late grandchildren Devinne Alyssa Reilly and Hailee Rose Reilly, and late brother Brian Koponen.

Services were held at William Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak. Interment at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. Memorials appreciated to Gilda’s Club of Royal Oak and the Detroit Zoo.

