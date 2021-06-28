Marilyn Parker, 94

Marilyn B. “Mom” Parker, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021 at the age of 94.

Preceded in death by Robert, her husband of 61 years, her daughter Sandra (late Richard) Gosley, her son Robert (late Sandy) Parker II and her great-grandson Cory Lovett.

Loving mother of Ronald Parker and Linda (late Philip) Parker. Proud grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 11.

Chapel service will be held June 30 at 10 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

