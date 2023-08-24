Marjorie Stover, 86

STOVER

Marjorie R. “Margie” Stover, of Clarkston, peacefully passed on Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her family, at the age of 86.

Preceded in death by husband Lawrence D. “Smokey” Stover. Loving mother of David (Michelle) Stover and Douglas (Angela) Stover, fondly known as Grammy to David (Meghan) Stover, Danielle (Cody) Stover and Matthew Stover.

Preceded in death by her parents, David and Marie Gaddis of Tennessee, Margie was big sister to six brothers and sisters, David (Ann) Gaddis, Neal Gaddis, Shirley (Emmanuel) Thybault, Linda Fletcher, Sandra Lee, Gary (Linda) Gaddis, and many nieces, nephews, family friends and her furry companion Prudy.

Margie resided in Clarkston for over 70 years where she and Smokey raised their sons. Margie was best known, loved, and respected as “Ma” to the many sons and daughters that walked through their doors. Margie retired from Oakland County with over 36 years of service in various locations within the Health Department.

Margie’s favorite things to do were spending time with friends and family, spoiling her grandchildren, shopping at Kohl’s, and had recently figured out how to search online and place orders on her iPad with several online stores.

It was the Cherokee Indian in her that made her so determined, some may say hard-headed. Margie could never deny her hard-headedness, as her family would often remind her, based on her determination of everything she set her mind to. Not only did Margie offer a kind ear, but she was also a confidant, a wife, a friend, an aunt, a grandmother, a mother-in-law, and a mom. She had an amazing sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Visitation on Friday, Aug. 25 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A brief graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 at noon, at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margie’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.

