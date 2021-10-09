Mark Richards, 74

Mark S. Richards, of Clarkston, passed away October 6, 2021 at the age of 74.

He was born in Wyandotte on March 27, 1947, the son of Samuel and Helen (Painter) Richards.

Mark grew up in Birmingham and attended Seaholm High School, lettering in baseball along with track and field. He graduated with the Class of 1965.

After high school, he attended Western Michigan University. After his first year of college, he was drafted into the United States Navy, where he served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. After the war, he returned to Michigan and graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Walsh College.

On October 11, 1975, he married Marsha Ritter at St. James Episcopal Church in Birmingham.

Mark owned and operated Baybrook Builders for many years. He later worked as a building inspector for Bloomfield Township, where he retired in 2008.

Mark found great joy being outdoors. He loved going up to the family home on Houghton Lake and sharing his love of hunting and fishing onto his children. He also enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. If it had a spark plug or carburetor, he could fix it!

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marsha, his beloved children Adam Richards (Michelle Busscher) and Amanda Richards (Ryan Berger), brothers Bruce (Patricia) Richards and Kirk (Barbara) Richards, seven nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews and his grand-dog Hondo.

He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Helen Richards.

Family will receive friends at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, October 11 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 12 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with military honors to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to yellowribbonfund.org, 7101 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 800, Bethesda, MD 20814.

