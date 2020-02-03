Mary Lee HOWARD

HOWARD, Mary Lee; of Davison formerly of Oxford; passed away at home on February 1, 2020; age 81; wife of John Michael “Mike” for 52 years; mother of Mishelle (Kris Rusak) Howells Maher, Laura (Gerald) Howells Lizzet and Karen (Brad) Howells Horton; preceded in death by her son John Howells and her parents Joseph & Noreen Tunny; grandma of Sean Maher, Ryan Maher, Zak (Kelley) Rusak, Jessica (Al) Randazzo, Marianne (Julianna) Sherrod, Kristina (Donald) Kapit, Gerald (Jamie) Lizzet, Amber Traub, Cody (Allysa) Hoover, Kirsten Hoover and Benjamin (Katy) Horton; great grandma of 11; sister of Joseph “Allen” (Tonya) Tunny and Theresa (late George) Rappold. Mary Lee owned and operated an Allstate Insurance Agency in the Lake Orion/ Pontiac area. She loved spending time with her family and attended all of her grandchildren’s activities; proudly supporting them as their biggest fan. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday. Feb 5th from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm & 7:00 pm-9:00 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 6th at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 404 N. Dayton Street, Davison with visiting directly at church at 10:00am. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com