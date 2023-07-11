Maryann Fenbert, 82

Maryann Fenbert, of Clarkston, passed away on July 10, 2023, surrounded by her family, at the age of 82.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jim of 54 years, grandson Nicholas Fenbert, and her sister, Kathleen Hauff.

Loving mother of Bob (Clare) Fenbert, Jeannie (Mike) Moss, Tom (Danielle) Fenbert, and Ed (Tina) Fenbert. Proud grandma of Patrick, Julia, Ryan, Jacob, Zachery, Franklin, and Henry. Dearest sister of John (Carol) Gavel. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Maryann loved to garden and tend to her house plants. She was a longtime dedicated financial planner instilling well-respected advice and forming many friendships with her clients. Maryann enjoyed exercising and staying physically fit. She was an usher at the Fisher Theatre for many years.

Maryann loved travelling to Naples, Fla., with Jim, going on a couple cruises. Maryann adored her grandchildren and attended as many sporting events as she could. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, bringing her family together to enjoy her cooking.

Most importantly Maryann loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation is Thursday, July 13, 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral mass Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

