MaryEllen Hanson passed away in Flower Mound, Tex., on May 1, 2023 at the age of 98.

Preceding her in death was her husband B.J. Hanson and her daughter Jan Hanson Frost.

She is survived by her daughter Bev Hanson Hedum as well as four grandsons and three great-grandchildren.

MaryEllen was a 24-year resident of Clarkston and a Clarkston Community Schools retiree.