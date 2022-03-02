Masks now optional inside CCS buildings

Back on February 11, the Oakland County Health Division announced it will lift the mandate requiring individuals wear masks in schools and daycares, effective February 28.

Masks are now optional in all Clarkston Community Schools buildings.

The OCHD cited it “weighed several factors to determine the appropriate time to end the mask requirement in schools, including a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and increasing vaccination rates in Oakland County.” The data specific to the CCS community matches that in Oakland County, with a significant drop in positive cases.

“This new policy will let families decide what is best for their children,” said CCS in an announcement on the school district website.

“This is good news for Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The updated guidelines follow Governor Whitmer’s signing of the bipartisan $1.2 billion supplemental funding bill, which includes $150.8 million for testing and screenings in schools so children can continue safely learning in person.

Currently, decreases in cases and hospitalizations and increased access to vaccines, testing, and treatment indicate that Michigan is entering a post-surge, recovery phase of the cycle, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

— Matt Mackinder