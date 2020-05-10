Maxine M. Shell, 97

SHELL, Maxine M.; of Lake Orion formerly of Clarkston; passed away Friday, May 8, 2020; age 97; preceded in death by her husband Elden; mother of Penny (Louis “Bud”) Leverenz, late Gregory ( Nancy) Shell, Christopher Shell & Elizabeth (Arthur) Solomon; grandma of Martin (Jessica), Matthew (Kelly), Rainey (Brandon), Benjamin & Caitlin (Justin); great grandma of Elias, Sanderson, Brookson, Krista & Joshua; friend/former mother in law of Janet Stubenrauch; preceded in death by her parents Elmer & Myrtle Boadway and her sister Barbara (Erwin) Mosher.

Maxine retired from Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital and formerly attended Clarkston Free Methodist Church.

She was an active member with Women’s Ministries International and Pontiac Christian Women’s Club.

Private inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Waterford Recreation Center.

Please leave a memory or condolence on Maxine’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.