The 41st Annual McGrath League is currently registering for the winter league which begins Dec. 2.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach Tim Wasilk, coaching staff and players will help players on developing skills of the game.

There are two weeks of clinic sessions and six weeks of games. Some clinics and games will be held at Sashabaw Middle School and Clarkston High School.

The Saturday league is open to boys in third to eighth grade and runs until Feb. 3. Due to MHSAA rules, the league cannot accept out-of-district seventh or eighth graders.

The cost is $115 and includes a T-shirt.

Registration is online at www.indtwp.com by clicking “Register Now” under the Parks, Recreation and Seniors department.