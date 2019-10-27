Melvin A. JOSEPH

JOSEPH, Melvin A.; of Clarkston; passed away October 25, 2019; age 77; husband of Joyce for 56 years; father of Chris Ripley & Debby Trubiano; grandpa/papa of Alex, Amanda & Nick; brother of Cathy Burns. Memorial Service Saturday, November 2nd at 4:00 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting beginning at 3:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Arthritis Foundation or MI Heart Assn. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com